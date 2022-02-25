PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Buys C$162,900.00 in Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,050. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.52. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 29.84. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$12.51 and a 52 week high of C$17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is 56.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.11.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

