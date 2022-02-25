PPL (NYSE:PPL) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.90.

PPL stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. PPL has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

