Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Popular has raised its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Popular has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Popular to earn $9.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $87.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.04. Popular has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $99.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.31.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Popular will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Popular by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,898,000 after buying an additional 48,643 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Popular by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 756,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,049,000 after buying an additional 273,996 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Popular by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,722,000 after buying an additional 134,541 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Popular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 471,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,705,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Popular by 2,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,363,000 after buying an additional 202,128 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.