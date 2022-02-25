Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.17

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 157983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Polymetal International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

