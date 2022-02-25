Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,000 at Berenberg Bank

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.40) to GBX 1,000 ($13.60) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on POLY. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.44) to GBX 1,400 ($19.04) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.72) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.32) to GBX 1,170 ($15.91) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,278.33 ($17.39).

POLY opened at GBX 720.40 ($9.80) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,170.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,316.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of GBX 503.83 ($6.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.62). The firm has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.26.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

