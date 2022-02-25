Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,678,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,236,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,570,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

NASDAQ LZ opened at $14.88 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $40.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04.

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $1,087,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Preece sold 27,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $500,749.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 341,608 shares of company stock valued at $5,699,796.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

