Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in eHealth by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,949,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in eHealth by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,814,000 after acquiring an additional 163,230 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,918,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 233,451 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 353,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $407.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.45.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

