Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 40.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 910,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,596,000 after acquiring an additional 264,088 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,112,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 420,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 119,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 13.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,994,000 after acquiring an additional 50,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,212,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.78. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $85.17 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

