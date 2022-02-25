Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $38,000 Stock Position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) by 227.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $146,152. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.50. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

