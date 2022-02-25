Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 207 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

MANH opened at $134.01 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.11 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.92 and a 200-day moving average of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.03 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

