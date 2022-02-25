Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Shares in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,170,000 after acquiring an additional 444,324 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after acquiring an additional 220,095 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 335,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 50,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CoreCivic by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

