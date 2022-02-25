Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Planet Fitness updated its FY22 guidance to ~$1.51 EPS.

Planet Fitness stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average is $84.24. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $67.89 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,212,000 after purchasing an additional 131,074 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 53,967 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 217,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after purchasing an additional 114,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

