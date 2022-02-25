Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.64. Plains GP posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains GP.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,811,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

