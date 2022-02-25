Piper Sandler Lowers Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $28.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

WWW stock opened at $23.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.18.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at about $3,282,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,165,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at about $4,827,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

