Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRO. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.41.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

