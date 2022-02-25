Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Pinnacle West Capital updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.10 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.900-$4.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.07. 88,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,292. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.