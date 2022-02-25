Ping Identity Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 877% compared to the average volume of 205 put options.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.06. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. Ping Identity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PING has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ping Identity by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

