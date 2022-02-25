Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.76

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and traded as high as $16.60. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 122,300 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

