Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Robert Disbrow Acquires 50,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$39,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,398,400.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Disbrow bought 39,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$26,130.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Robert Disbrow purchased 64,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,505.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Robert Disbrow acquired 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Robert Disbrow bought 97,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,200.00.

On Thursday, December 30th, Robert Disbrow purchased 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,000.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Robert Disbrow purchased 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Shares of TSE PNE opened at C$0.80 on Friday. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$270.91 million and a PE ratio of -88.89.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

