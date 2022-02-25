Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

NYSE:PSX opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock worth $13,281,551. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,470,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $251,496,000 after purchasing an additional 268,302 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

