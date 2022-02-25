PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PhenixFIN Corporation is an internally managed, closed-end, business development company. It is focused on current income generation coupled with capital appreciation with a focus on net asset value. PhenixFIN Corporation, formerly known as Medley Capital Corporation, is based in New York. “

PFX stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27, a P/E/G ratio of 67.50 and a beta of 1.66. PhenixFIN has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.95. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, research analysts expect that PhenixFIN will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 30,000 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 30,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,095 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in PhenixFIN during the 4th quarter valued at $7,222,000. 22NW LP acquired a new position in PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,810,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PhenixFIN by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PhenixFIN by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in PhenixFIN during the 2nd quarter valued at $952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

About PhenixFIN (Get Rating)

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

