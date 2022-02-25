PGT Innovations, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

PGTI stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 540.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $106,460 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

