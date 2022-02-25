PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 299,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in PFSweb were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PFSweb by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in PFSweb by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PFSweb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

PFSW stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $252.09 million, a PE ratio of -30.78 and a beta of 1.72.

PFSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PFSweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

