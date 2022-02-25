Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of PFE opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $257.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

