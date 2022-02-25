Peter Kamin Buys 35,000 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Stock

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) Director Peter Kamin bought 35,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $1,220,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Kamin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Peter Kamin acquired 132,100 shares of IAA stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00.

IAA stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.63. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The business had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in IAA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

