Peter Kamin Buys 35,000 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Stock

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) Director Peter Kamin bought 35,000 shares of IAA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $1,220,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Peter Kamin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 17th, Peter Kamin acquired 132,100 shares of IAA stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00.
IAA stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.63. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.74 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
IAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in IAA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
