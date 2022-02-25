Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 426 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research lowered shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $39.19 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

