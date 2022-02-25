Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 116 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.67.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $340.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $316.46 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

