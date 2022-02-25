Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after acquiring an additional 303,506 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,031,000 after acquiring an additional 144,811 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW opened at $82.27 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $61.25 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

