Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 104,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on ViacomCBS from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

