Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,240 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after buying an additional 257,611 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after buying an additional 411,970 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,790,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $205,905,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,706,343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $196,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.