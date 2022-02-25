Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 391,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 120,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.71.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $243.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.15 and its 200 day moving average is $250.99.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,570 shares of company stock worth $56,974,872. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

