Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.65

Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 675933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $728.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,733,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 387.0% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 780,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 620,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after buying an additional 410,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 41.5% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,366,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after buying an additional 400,807 shares during the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.