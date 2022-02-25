Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes $2.50 Million Position in Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,482,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,709,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,506,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IMGO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $266,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,260 over the last quarter.

Imago BioSciences stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.72. 438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,531. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. Imago BioSciences Inc has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $35.68.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

