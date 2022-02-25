PEPS Coin Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $4,835.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00103830 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

