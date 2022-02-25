Peony Reaches Market Cap of $37.19 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $37.19 million and $216,495.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 133,656,980 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

