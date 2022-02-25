Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Lowered to $300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $300.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.11.

Get Penumbra alerts:

NYSE:PEN opened at $215.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.26 and a 200-day moving average of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.09 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $193.62 and a 52 week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Penumbra by 48.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.