Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.78% from the stock’s previous close.

PEN has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $272.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.11.

Shares of PEN opened at $215.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 237.09 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.94.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

