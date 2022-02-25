Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

PEN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $272.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.11.

Penumbra stock opened at $215.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.09 and a beta of 0.34. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $193.62 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.26 and a 200-day moving average of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,094 shares of company stock worth $8,657,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,309,000 after purchasing an additional 136,248 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after buying an additional 419,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,977,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,265,000 after buying an additional 34,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,110,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, neurologists, cardiologists, radiologists, and vascular surgeons.

