Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 41,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,791 shares.The stock last traded at $33.19 and had previously closed at $32.67.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after buying an additional 48,674 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $908,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,519,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,077,000 after buying an additional 45,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

