Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.39. The company had a trading volume of 160,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,791. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.12, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $34.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -829.13%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

