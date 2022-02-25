PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires £128.73 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Nick Wiles purchased 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 613 ($8.34) per share, for a total transaction of £128.73 ($175.07).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Nick Wiles purchased 20 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 618 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £123.60 ($168.09).

On Friday, November 26th, Nick Wiles purchased 10,000 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of £61,700 ($83,911.33).

PAY opened at GBX 594 ($8.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. PayPoint plc has a 12 month low of GBX 560 ($7.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 742 ($10.09). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 649.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 662.67. The stock has a market cap of £408.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAY. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($11.15) price target on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.34) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($11.15) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

