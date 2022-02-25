Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50.

