Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 311.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $3,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.89.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

