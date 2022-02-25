Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $805,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

NYSE MRK opened at $73.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

