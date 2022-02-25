Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 1,849 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,265,000 after acquiring an additional 298,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,584,000 after purchasing an additional 401,917 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.10 and a 12-month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

