PARSIQ (PRQ) Market Cap Tops $35.51 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $35.51 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.72 or 0.00277007 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004833 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.46 or 0.01213934 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 108% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002903 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.