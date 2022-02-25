Park National Corp OH Has $573,000 Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,699,000 after purchasing an additional 281,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PerkinElmer by 41.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $355,331,000 after buying an additional 78,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,566,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,513,000 after buying an additional 153,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 909,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,587,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.30. 6,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.18. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.