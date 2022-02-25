Park National Corp OH Decreases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in STERIS were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in STERIS by 80.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,499. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $170.36 and a 1-year high of $248.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.41.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

