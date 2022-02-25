Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives $47.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRRWF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.79. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

