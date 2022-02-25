Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Trading Down 9.3% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) dropped 9.3% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.34. Approximately 13,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 542,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $107,374.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Pate purchased 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,962,849 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,781,000 after buying an additional 73,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,018,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 243,902 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 32.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.56.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

